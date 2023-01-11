Local

New legislative proposal requires truck drivers to be educated on human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a new legislative proposal was announced that would require education training on trafficking for anyone seeking to get their commercial drivers license.

While the exact training is unclear, advocates hope that it’s one step closer to rescuing victims.

“This was actually brought to me by the Indiana Truckers Association as well as the National Truckers Association,” explained State Representative Wendy McNamara. “They’ve been exceptionally active in trying to bring awareness.”

That awareness has included things like displaying a trafficking hotline on trucks.

“I do know that truckers have to have continuing education and we could make that a component of it. But to be honest a lot of them have taken it upon themselves,” McNamara said.

The training is meant to help truck drivers know what to look for and what to do if they come across a human trafficking situation.

“The first step is awareness and CDL drivers being aware, understanding what they’re seeing, when they see something, they can say something. That’s where it starts,” said Beth White, CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

While data is hard to determine where most human trafficking takes place, White says places like traffic stops or restaurants on the side of interstates can be a prime target for rescuing trafficking victims and therefore help put more traffickers behind bars.

“The court cases take time and victims are not always in a place for one period of time where they can participate,” White said. “I will be looking for additional prosecutions in additional places and more law enforcement officers dedicating their time and energy to these cases.”