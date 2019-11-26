New map shows toxic soil at 2nd site near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Questions about a toxic compound in the soil that have been asked for months finally have some answers.

But unfortunately for nearby residents, the contamination is closer to their homes than they thought, and the levels at the source are much higher than expected.

News 8 has been reporting on the community’s concerns for more than a year.

While the contamination involves TCE, the same toxic substance, it involves a second site, just about three-tenths of a mile from the first, according to a map released by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management earlier this month. It’s the first map of contamination that includes both sites.

The first site, the old Amphenol facility, has been more widely publicized. Work is underway to replace and repair some of the contaminated along North Forsythe Street in Franklin.

The second site is on land that used to house the old Hougland Cannery, outside Franklin. At its source, the contamination of TCE, an industrial solvent commonly used decades ago, is almost 10 times higher than anything measured in the Amphenol plume.

Kim Barnett has lived for 16 years just east of the Hougland site. Some of her four children were out enjoying the rare November sun Monday afternoon.

“We love it. Franklin is a great place to live,” she said. “It still has a small-town feel. It’s a great community.”

But there’s a little less comfort for Barnett. Her house sits about a quarter-mile from the plume of toxic TCE from Hougland.

“I have a level of concern for it, having four kids for sure,” Barnett said.

Although most buildings on the Hougland site are newer, the remnants of its past, from an era when no one knew better, left the soil contaminated.

A new study completed on behalf the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows one of the old buildings tested positive for levels of TCE in the air above recommended levels.

Dr. Mary Beth Hensley is a member of the group “If It Was Your Child,” which was formed around the belief that TCE has caused a cancer cluster in children who live nearby.

“To be able to clean it up properly, it is important to know where it’s coming from,” Hensley said.

According to the National Cancer Institute, TCE is known to cause kidney cancer. Dr. Hensley knows of five adult cases, including one of her patients, who succumbed to the disease.

“This is not coincidental,” she said. “They’re all there, there, there, there, there,” pointing to homes in the area.

She believes TCE could be a problem in a number of places across the country, so the good thing now is that people can take precautions to protect themselves.

The Hougland land is next to what used to be a well field for the area’s drinking water until the problem was discovered.

Even so, homes are still under construction not far away from Barnett’s home.

“Would I live there without a mitigation system?” asks Hensley. “No, that’s a huge difference.”

With the latest data and map, Barnett said she’s going to watch, stay informed and even do some research for her family.

She said she trusts city officials and everyone else involved to work in the best interests of the community and especially kids like hers.

“Should we be more concerned of where we are now that it’s approaching close to where we live? Truthfully, I don’t know what we’d do,” Barnett said.

She’s very thankful that If It Was Your Child has served as a watchdog for everyone. One of her neighbors is related to one of the girls who died from cancer.

“We wouldn’t know, so I am grateful. I am sorry for all they’ve suffered. It’s good they’re using that to really help and reach out to other people to get what future needs they can out of it.,” Barnett said.

IDEM, which is in charge of the Hougland site, did not respond to our questions Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 3, the EPA, which is handling the Amphenol site, is holding a public meeting at the Franklin library at 5 p.m., similar to what they did in August.