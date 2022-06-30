Local

New ‘Monet and Friends Alive’ exhibit coming to Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After capturing art fans with its Vincent Van Gogh exhibit, THE LUME Indianapolis at Newfields is days away from opening its second immersive experience. ‘Monet & Friends Alive‘ gives museum visitors a “larger than life” look at the brushstrokes that proved pivotal in the art world.

The exhibit takes guests on a journey through a dynamic display of lights, colors, sounds and even smells of the masterpieces of Claude Monet who is widely known as the father of impressionism. Members of the Newfields staff believe that from the vivid digital art displays to paintings, fans get to go back in time to see when the face of European art changed forever in the 19th century.

At 30,000 square feet, it will also be Newfields’ largest exhibition in the art museum’s history.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome went on a tour for a behind the scenes look before the experience opens to the public. Watch the video to get a glimpse of some of the highlights in the new showcase.

‘Monet & Friends Alive’ will be available to everyone Sunday, July 3rd.

Click HERE for more information.