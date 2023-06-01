New Noblesville shopping options; one will make your taste buds smile

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Noblesville is getting a new lineup of stores at the Hamilton Town Center this fall, including one that will make customers’ mouth water!

Simon Property Group announced Thursday the opening of various new stores that will only improve shoppers’ outdoor shopping experience. Some of the new exciting additions include Cinnaholic, X-Golf, Big Blue Swim School, Athleta, and much more.

Store now open

Big Blue Swim School: The highly-anticipated swim school was created to encourage transformations in kids- to go from developing life swim skills to the development of life skills. (Can be found next to JCPenney.

Coming soon

Cinnaholic: Located across from Hamilton Town Center’s lush green space, Cinnaholic will offer shoppers a variety of sweet treats, including their beloved Cinnamon Rolls. Cinnaholic will open this summer.

Located across from Hamilton Town Center’s lush green space, Cinnaholic will offer shoppers a variety of sweet treats, including their beloved Cinnamon Rolls. Cinnaholic will open this summer. Dry Goods: Dry Goods has an ever-changing selection of today’s newest fashions including clothing, jewelry, and accessories. The new Dry Goods is set to open in late summer and can be found next to Evereve.

Dry Goods has an ever-changing selection of today’s newest fashions including clothing, jewelry, and accessories. The new Dry Goods is set to open in late summer and can be found next to Evereve. X-Golf: Featuring renowned golf simulator technology, focused on the indoor golf experience, X-Golf is scheduled to open this September. The unique indoor experience offers local golfers a unique experience to improve their golf game. The massive X-Golf location will be found near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Featuring renowned golf simulator technology, focused on the indoor golf experience, X-Golf is scheduled to open this September. The unique indoor experience offers local golfers a unique experience to improve their golf game. The massive X-Golf location will be found near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Ross Dress for Less: Coming in early Fall, Ross Dress for Less has a devoted following of deal hunters and offers the best bargains on the latest trends in clothing, shoes, home decor, and more. Ross Dress for Less is opening this fall, next to Big Blue Swim School

Coming in early Fall, Ross Dress for Less has a devoted following of deal hunters and offers the best bargains on the latest trends in clothing, shoes, home decor, and more. Ross Dress for Less is opening this fall, next to Big Blue Swim School Athleta: The athleisure powerhouse is set to open in late fall 2023. Athleta offers a mix of women’s and girl’s athleticwear that integrates performance and technical features. Athleta will be found next to Old Navy.

“We’re excited to announce the latest additions to Hamilton Town Center,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Hamilton Town Center. “Hamilton Town Center is dedicated to providing local families a welcoming outdoor shopping experience featuring the best selection of name-brand retailers and local offerings.”

Anyone interested in keeping up with the latest updates and new additions to Hamilton Town Center, please click here.