New Palestine man dies in US 40 crash near Indianapolis border

A crash on the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2020, closed U.S. 40 between Muessing Street and Carroll Road in Cumberland, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine/Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A New Palestine man died in a crash involving an overturned vehicle that closed U.S. 40 near the Marion-Hancock county line on Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter about 1:25 p.m. Thursday alerted dispatchers of a serious crash he had come upon along U.S. 40 between Muessing Street and Carroll Road in Cumberland, the release and the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

“Emergency crews were called to the scene and Superintendent Carter rendered aid to the victims until medics arrived,” the release said.

Jeffrey Denton, 64, died after being taken to a hospital.

Two occupants in another vehicle went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Denton was driving a silver Chrysler — the release did not say what type of vehicle — west on U.S. 40 when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle. The SUV overturned and came to rest on its top. The silver Chrysler continued across the eastbound lanes and into a deep ditch on the south side of U.S. 40.

Police don’t yet know what caused the crash. Both drivers were to be tested for intoxication.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 were closed until 4:00 p.m. while the crash was investigated. The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland Police Department and the Sugar Creek Fire Department.

The road, which was closed for several hours, reopened sometime before 6:20 p.m.