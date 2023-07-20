New pavilion at Indiana State Fairgrounds to host track and field, livestock shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After nearly 18 months of a $50 million renovation, another livestock pavilion and multiuse facility made its debut Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The century-old Swine Barn that was demolished in 2022 was repurposed into the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

According to a release, the new pavilion is a 196,000-square-foot facility with 118,000 square feet of show floor, a 14,000-square-foot north lobby, 80,000 square feet of clear span space in the center of the building, a 25-foot ceiling, and a restoration of the 1993 north facade.

“Agriculture is the only economy in the world that touches every person on this planet

because it centers on food. Having a facility at the Indiana State Fairgrounds where we

celebrate agriculture, not just a couple weeks in the summer, but year round creates

tremendous opportunity for ushering in the next generation of innovation while paying

deep respect to the traditions and legacies that made this facility and this place possible.” Mitch Frazier, Indiana State Fair Commission Chairman, said in a release

The Fall Creek Pavilion was designed to host indoor track and field events. It will have a portable 200-meter, banked track that will be installed yearly to host local, regional, national, and international events. The building is already set to host the 2025 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

“The opening of this world-class facility in Indianapolis is a significant milestone which underlines the immense commitment by the state of Indiana to the sport of track and field. The pavilion will not only serve as a field for numerous national and prestigious events but, during the winter months, will transform into a national-standard indoor track. Moreover, it will serve as a hub for camps of all levels, coaching education clinics, and a center for athletes training at all levels to nurture talent and promote excellence in track and field. This multi-use facility will be an active part of our community here in Indianapolis, where we are proud to be based” Max Siegel, CEO, USA Track & Field, said in a release

The pavilion is expected to host the nation’s largest swine show, The Exposition, produced by the National Swine Registry in 2024 and 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring our event to this new facility in Indianapolis. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be a great host for our exhibitors and guests, and will be truly one of the best livestock pavilions in the country.” Matt Claeys, National Swine Registry CEO, said in a release

The original building opened in 1923 and hosted generations of Hoosiers making memories and building traditions. “Champions have been selected, purple banners have been won, and countless 4-H members have learned the value of hard work,” said in a news release from Indiana State Fair.

The unveiling of the facility to the public will be during the state fair, which returns July 28-Aug. 20.