New pedestrian bridge in Fishers will increase safety, connectivity on Nickel Plate Trail

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers will soon begin construction on a pedestrian bridge connecting the Nickel Plate Trail over 96th Street, just west of the Interstate 69 interchange.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said work on the project will begin at the end of the year. “We have lots of people trying to go east and west on a very busy road in 96th Street, and now you have pedestrians trying to go north and south, by elevating those pedestrians we’re eliminating that conflict,” he said.

A year ago, Indianapolis broke ground on a 10-mile stretch of converting what used to be a railroad into the Nickel Plate Trail.

“For our residents, now you’re going to have exponentially more trail connectivity that allows you to go further and more ways down to Indianapolis and vice versa,” said Fadness.

The trail will promote Fishers as a haven for those who love walking, running, and cycling. It will also link the Nickel Plate to the Monon and Midland Trails.

“You have our section of the trail done now from 146th Street all the way down to 96th Street. This bridge connects us to the good work the city of Indianapolis is doing, from there all the way down to the State Fairgrounds,“ Fadness said.

Estimated cost of the bridge is $7.6 million, with construction expected to finish by the end of 2025.

