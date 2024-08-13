New program offers Junior Park Rangers training to Indianapolis young adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new training program is offering young people in Indianapolis a unique opportunity to become Junior Park Rangers, a career path that blends community service with valuable job skills.

Rodney Francis, executive vice president of workforce solutions for EmployIndy, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the program. “We have a host of young adults in our community who are looking for career opportunities, and this path is untraditional, but it is one that is in great demand and allows young people to give back to their community,” Francis said.

The 18-week program is designed to be an “earn and learn” experience, offering participants the chance to start with a wage of $14 an hour, with the potential to earn up to $16 an hour by the end of the training. Upon successful completion, participants will be placed in jobs starting at $18 an hour. Along the way, they will earn certifications, including OSHA, CPR, and others related to park management and environmental conservation.

Participants will be introduced to three key roles within the park ranger field: Park Ranger Ambassador, Environmentalist/Conservationist, and Public Safety. These roles offer a variety of day-to-day duties, from greeting visitors and ensuring safety to maintaining trails and working closely with public safety officials.

Francis emphasized that the program is also a great resume builder for those unsure of their career path. “The young people who are successful in completing this, the city is prepared to hire them at the end of this training,” he said. “And for those who might decide this isn’t the right fit, there are plenty of other career opportunities available through EmployIndy and the city’s Parks and Recreation department.”

For those interested in learning more, an information session will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Edna Martin Christian Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about the time investment required, and understand what they stand to gain from the experience.