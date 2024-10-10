New program to help provide housing for Indy residents with criminal records

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new pilot program is rolling out to help address housing needs for people involved in the criminal justice system, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday.

The program is a collaboration between the prosecutor’s office, Horizon House, The Marion County Public Defender Agency, and HealthNet’s Homeless Initiative Program. It’s funded as part of the Elevation Grant Program, which was recently awarded to Horizon House.

Staff at the prosecutor’s office will refer around 35 eligible people or households to Horizon House for help.

“We at the prosecutor’s office are kind of in a unique position because each and every single day we encounter too many people in our community whose only involvement with the criminal justice system has to do with lack of housing, meaning the root cause of their involvement is not having access to housing,” Mears said.

A diversion specialist and a housing specialist will then work with each person to help coordinate what assistance they need, including navigating getting housing while having a criminal record.

That assistance can range from help with a utility bill to paying first month’s rent, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

“We’re identifying real housing opportunities, because, too oftentimes, what happens is people sign up for 30 different lists, maybe they lost track of those lists,” Mears said. “This is going to simplify that process and make it more efficient in terms of being able to identify what is a good housing situation for this particular individual for which they qualify.”

Mears said they often see this impacting single moms.

The program could help east side mom Whitney Dixon. She has 11-year-old Lamel Dixon.

11-year-old Lamel Dixon (Provided Photo/Whitney Dixon)

The two live in section eight housing on the east side of the city, where rent is $600. They were forced to move there when she could no longer afford their $1,200 rent on the city’s west side.

“As a mother, we found ways we have to we don’t have a choice,” Dixon said. “We have to find ways to resources.”

There is no timeline on exactly how long the program will provide resources for each person, but the prosecutor’s office says the aim is for every person to have a safe and sustainable housing solution.