New ramp from SB I-69 to WB I-465 on Indy’s northeast side to open Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A first new ramp built on Indy’s northeast side as part of the Clear Path 465 project will open to traffic on Thursday, with traffic shifts to be completed by Friday.

The ramp from I-69 South to I-465 West to Allisonville Road is expected to open around 6 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from I-465 Northbound and Westbound to Allisonville Road is also set to reopen on Friday.

Electronic signs telling drivers about the ramp opening were seen along the interstate on Wednesday.

Drivers will shift to new pavement on I-465 west near Allisonville Road.

The project is the first of 14 new bridges being built as part of the Clear Path project. Lane closures and restrictions are to be expected with the new ramp opening, according to INDOT.

Lane closures and restrictions: Now – Friday

Ramp from I-465 Northbound and Westbound to Allisonville Road closed

Ramp from I-69 Southbound, I-465 Westbound to Allisonville Road closed

Lane closures and restrictions: 9 p.m. Wednesday – 6 a.m. Thursday

Ramps from 96th Street and 82nd Street, to I-69 South will be closed

Three lanes closed on I-69 South from 96th Street to I-465

Lane closure and restrictions: Wednesday – Friday

No access to Binford Boulevard or I-465 West from 82nd Street to I-69 South

Lane closure and restrictions: After the new ramp opens

No access to Binford Boulevard or I-465 West when traveling from 82nd Street to I-69 South.

This will be the same until the two latter streets close to traffic in mid-January. They should reopen late 2024.

The remaining lane restrictions had started on Tuesday and are reopening either Wednesday or Friday.

The company has provided a list of those restrictions and closures throughout the rest of the week.

Closing on Wednesday 9 p.m., opens up at 6 a.m. Thursday:

Closing Wednesday, will open back up on Friday.

Closing Friday, after the new ramp opens:

