New Red Line vending machines cause confusion as riders learn to pay to ride

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Monday is the first workday when riders of IndyGo’s Red Line will have to pay for their trip.

The Transit Service began their temporary pay system Sunday.

IndyGo extended the free fare period earlier in November due to problems with the pay system.

IndyGo said riders should expect to see fare inspectors on buses and platforms checking tickets and validating payment.

A two-hour full-fare ticket will cost $1.75 while a day pass will cost $4.

Some riders on Monday morning said the temporary system was easy to use.

Others said the $1.75 seemed high for a city like Indianapolis.

“It’s not very easy to put the dollar in either, and then there was a one, two, three, four and five and I didn’t know to push the one or the two, but I guess we’ll get used to it,” said rider Nishi Haider.



According to IndyGo’s website, each fare is immediately active at the time of purchase.

Riders can pay with card or cash, but the vending machines do not give change.

Riders using the half-fare pass will be required to show proof of eligibility.

