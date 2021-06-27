Local

New security measures at Marion Co. Fair after 2020 shooting, melee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are new security measures and new rules at the Marion County Fair this year, after the 2020 fair was cut short following a night when a teen was shot and there were a number of fights.

April Martin was back Saturday for the first time since she and her kids ran out to the car when the melee happened last year.

“We were inside when a bunch of fights broke out,” Martin said. “Everyone started running.”

Deputies were escorting some teens out of the gates when more than 100 others forced their way through, upset they had been held outside due to pandemic-related capacity limits.

Shots were fired and one teen was hit. Multiple guns were recovered.

“I was pretty scared,” Martin said. “My kids were with me. I was more so scared for my kids safety and everyone’s kids around me safety. I just tried to grab my kids and get out of here.”

The crowds were back in full force Saturday, weaving and stretching all the way down Fisher Road.

They were met with a couple new security features. The first is a metal chain-link fence requiring people to make a few big turns before getting their ticket.

Then security uses a metal detector wand on everyone coming through as well as bags and strollers.

Most — like DeMarcus Lange, who came with his family Saturday — didn’t seem to mind.

“These days I think it’s necessary for the simple fact you know some people feel they need extra protection,” Lange said. “At big events like this, all you need is a pocket full of fun.”

Fair officials said after everything that happened last year, they needed to rethink security and especially the gate. Fair board member Abdul-Hakim Shabazz said it’s designed like a mousetrap to funnel people inside for a couple reasons.

“You can’t bum rush the gate, number one,” Shabazz said. “Number two, it sends a message, ‘Hey, you’re going to come here and cause trouble, you may want to think about going somewhere else.'”

Plus, as announced two days after the incident: All children and teens need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

“We love all the fellow Marion County residents but the fairgrounds are not a babysitter,” Shabazz said.

Shabazz told News 8 the fair spent tens of thousands of dollars on the safety measures.

For Lange and his family, it’s the first time being back in four years. After a long year of pandemic, he said it’s a blessing to get out and have fun and believes the new security measures will make a difference.

“I’m hoping that it does,” Lange.

Martin said she loves everything about the fair, especially the food, and nothing that happened last year could keep her from coming back and bringing her two children, ages 11 and 17.

“Anything is possible but just with the extra security, hopefully it won’t happen,” Martin said.

In fact, Saturday won’t be their only trip.

“I’m going to come back next week,” she said.

Fair officials declined to tell me say exactly much the extra they spent on security this year and to build the fence, but said it was in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The Marion County Fair continues daily through July 4. On the weekends, it goes from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and on weekdays from 3-11 p.m.