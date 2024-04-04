New Seed Library in Westfield promotes biodiversity, sustainability & local agriculture

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Westfield Library Foundation (WLF) announces the grand opening of a new Seed Library at the Westfield Washington Public Library.

This new addition, generously sponsored by Community First Bank of Indiana, provides a space where residents can access, borrow, exchange, or donate seeds for a variety of plants, including vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

“The Seed Library will feature a diverse selection of seeds suitable for different growing conditions and seasons, catering to both novice and experienced gardeners alike,” WLF Executive Director Erin Downey said.

Seed libraries have gained significant popularity in recent years for their role in promoting biodiversity, sustainability, and local agriculture. By providing free access to seeds, libraries encourage community members to grow their own food, support local ecosystems, and engage in the age-old tradition of seed sharing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Community First Bank of Indiana to bring this valuable resource to our community,” Downey added. “We are deeply grateful for their commitment to fostering community engagement, education, and sustainability.”

In addition to sponsoring the Seed Library, Community First Bank of Indiana also contributed to the construction of a playhouse in the Children’s Department of the new library building. The playhouse will provide a welcoming space for children to engage in imaginative play and storytelling.