New sensory inclusive options come to the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sensory inclusive spaces and bags are now available across the Indianapolis Zoo grounds.

The options come to the zoo after the space received its Sensory Inclusive Certification through KultureCity, a nonprofit that promotes accessibility for people with sensory needs. Staff members received training to recognize and assist guests with sensory needs.

“The zoo really wants to have everyone feel welcomed and included when they come visit here,” Interpretation Manager Beth Kosiba said. “So, we’re trying to help set people up for success.”

The spaces include 18 designated sensory safe zones. According to the zoo’s updated map, with all accessibility options listed, there are two quiet areas, ten headphone zones, two smell zones, two spots for sensory bag pick up, and two spots for weighted lap pad pick up.

One sensory bag pick up spot is outside of the zoo’s main gate at the Visitor Services Center. The other spot is located inside at the Carousel Ticket Booth.

The bags include specific items to help. Specifically, each bag has noise canceling headphones, fidget devices, a communication card, sunglasses, and a “VIP” lanyard.

The items in the bag are sanitized after each use.

There are also weighted lap pads available at two spots at the zoo.

“At our dolphin presentation, as well as at the train, we have these weighted lap pads,” Kosiba said. “So these are helpful for when you’re sitting for a longer period of time helping to calm down.”

Before visiting the zoo, guests can view the accessibility map on the zoo’s website by clicking here.

The zoo marks the 26th KultureCity Sensory Inclusive venue in Indiana.