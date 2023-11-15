New speed limit coming to US 136 in Hendricks County

Two road workers tighten the nuts on a speed limit sign they are about to install. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers beware! The speed limit on an important stretch of highway in Hendricks County is about to change.

The speed limit on U.S. 136 between Pittsboro and Brownsburg will drop from 55 to 45 mph on or after Monday, Nov. 20, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

INDOT says the shift is intended to “enhance safety in the area.”

New signs will be installed along U.S. 136 to match the new speed limit, but the project is not expected to cause any traffic restrictions or delays.

INDOT encourages drivers in the area to be mindful of worker safety, with workers on the side of the highway or using ditches to replace speed limit signs.