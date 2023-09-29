New sports complex aims to improve health, equity on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An actual one-in-a-million opportunity has been celebrated on the property of a YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis.

A new sports complex opened Thursday morning at Baxter YMCA on Shelby Street. Organization leaders, volunteers, donors, and supporters gathered for a ribbon cutting on a section of a 40-yard turf field that will soon host sports of a wide variety.

The complex was made possible by private and corporate donations including a $1 million posthumous gift by the estate of Terry Kahn. The complex’s most significant contributor was not physically present for the celebration, but the Kahn name repeatedly echoed between the field’s endzones.

Baxter YMCA became one of several surprise beneficiaries to publicly recognize the Kahn Estate, such as Washington Township Schools and Teachers’ Treasures that have published thanks online and via social media.

Leadership at the YMCA center learned about the donation about a year and a half prior to the completion of the sports complex. Officials said that the Kahn donation spurred a board member to donate an additional $200,000 to include a walking trail in the outdoor facilities. Renovations to an indoor pavilion were provided by anonymous community sponsorships and updates to a basketball court to offer pickleball conversion were made possible by Hubler Automotive Group.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis celebrated the present-day financial support while crediting the center’s history for bringing its future capabilities to fruition.

“This only happened because of the decades of incredible work that staff and volunteers did at Baxter before us. We’re standing on the shoulders of really great people who planted the seeds in this community. They had no idea this opportunity was going to become available to the Y, but because of the work they did and belief they had in the Y mission and this community, all of a sudden, this facility is here,” said Gregg Hiland, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

The entire complex spans 13 acres of the south side property. The fields feature lighting, bleachers and space for soccer, lacrosse, flag football, volleyball, and more. The center’s executive director, John Schwentker said its prominent location can provide natural publicity.

“We can serve a lot more kids and youth who maybe never had the opportunity to play soccer, and just having the visibility especially where we located at Shelby and Stop 11, more people are seeing that we actually have youth sports and sports for adults as well,” said Schwentker. “(This) will help us build a healthier, more equitable, more connected community.”