New stops announced for Indy Ultimate course

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s 11 days until you can run, walk, climb, kick and burpee your way through downtown Indianapolis.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more energizing morning than what you’re going to do during the Indy Ultimate.

Brett Kramer, with Indiana Sports Corp, was on Daybreak Tuesday.

She talked about some of the new additions to the course, including shooting a free throw inside the Ascension St. Vincent Pacers training facility.

Other stops along the course include Victory Field, Bottleworks District and the American Legion Mall.

The Indy Ultimate is set for June 19.

