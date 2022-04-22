Local

New study will look at impact of lead exposure on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new program to study the impact of lead exposure in the far east side of Indianapolis is underway. The CareSource Foundation awarded $10,000 to Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and Indianapolis University- Purdue to transform an abandoned lot into a green space and test the soil for lead.

The far Eastside Orchard Green Space is located at 38th Street and Post Road. KIB and the Community Alliance of the far Eastside (CAFE) led the groundwork last fall, and together they planted trees, vegetables, and walk space. The research study will measure the amount of lead in the soil. IUPUI researchers are hoping that, over time, the green space will reduce the amount of lead in the ground by replacing it with fresh soil.

Researcher say high levels of lead exposure can cause severe delays in children’s mental and physical development and disproportionately impacts lower-income communities of color. CareSource says more than 38,000 people live on the far east side.

“Lead poisoning has disproportionately affected black and brown children, and this is due to historical practices like redlining or selecting pollution sites in neighborhoods of color, so we have to acknowledge this is a disproportionate effect for those children,” said Kyle Lowe, Social Determinants of Health Strategy Lead for CareSource Indiana.

Organizers believe this is the start of understanding the long-term health benefits of green space. Researchers also plan to sample other plots of land and share their findings next spring.