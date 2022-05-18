Local

New tenants for Bottleworks office building

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Bottleworks District on the near eastside of downtown Indianapolis continues to draw new tenants, but this group does not include food and drink vendors. Hendricks Commercial Properties group says a staffing agency, consulting firm and virtuality reality venue will be moving in.

Bottleworks says Indianapolis staffing agency, Insight Global, will occupy about 14,000 square feet of space inside the new five-story office building currently under construction.

Also leasing space will be consulting firm Science and Magic. The company uses data and digital analytics to help companies grow product sales, improve customer experiences, and capitalize on data.

These two companies have committed to relocate into the office building, which is the second phase of Bottleworks. They will join Indianapolis-based Lumina Foundation, which previously committed to space in the new building.

“We continue to see strong interest in office space at our now under construction building at Mass and College as well as our new office suites in the historic bottling building,” said Gavin Thomas, vice president of development for Hendricks Commercial Properties.

Meanwhile, Sandbox VR says it will move into space near the Garage Food Hall. The entertainment venue uses virtual reality to transport players through a variety of scenarios. It expects to open later this year.