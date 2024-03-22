New traffic pattern coming Sunday to 146th Street

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — This is a reminder of the traffic pattern switch for 146th Street, which begins this weekend.

Temporary lane restrictions along 146th Street will still be necessary from time to time. Other than those temporary restrictions, both eastbound and westbound 146th Street will have two lanes of travel in each direction.

Friday, March 22 into Saturday, March 23

The contractor will complete work in preparation for the upcoming phase switch of 146th Street. At various times between 9 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, the contractor will have workers in or near the travel lanes to complete pre-phase switch work items. Short-duration lane closures when in-lane preparation work is required should be expected.

Saturday, March 23 into Sunday, March 24

Beginning at 7 p.m., the contractor will use lane closures and short-duration closures to implement the traffic pattern change. The new traffic pattern will be in place by Sunday morning.

* * *

Be sure to use extreme caution while driving through this construction zone. There has been a lot of traffic traveling above the posted speed limit of 35 mph, so the Fishers Police Department, Noblesville Police Department, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department have increased patrols along 146th Street. Be cognizant of the speed limit – it is posted at 35 mph for a reason. This will ensure construction crews stay safe through this heavily traveled thoroughfare.

