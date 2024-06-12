New traffic signal set to activate as part of the expansion of Indianapolis Cultural Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will activate a new traffic signal, improving pedestrian safety as part of the Indiana Avenue and 10th Street expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

According to a release, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail announced DPW will add a new addition of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Paca Steet, Indiana Avenue, and West St. Clair Street by the end of the week.

The new traffic signal will enhance pedestrian safety and increase connectivity in the Ranson Place neighborhood and for everyone who travels through the area. It will also impact traffic flow, so travelers will need to plan their commutes accordingly.

“Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. is proud to continue creating safe experiences for all those who enjoy the Cultural Trail,” said Kären Haley, Indianapolis Cultural Trail executive director in a release. “The signal improves safety and better connects the expanded Trail to the Ransom Place neighborhood and nearby destinations. It is an example of how the entire City benefits from infrastructure improvements like the Cultural Trail that enhance the pedestrian experience in Indianapolis.”

Per the release, the opening marks the first expansion of the internationally recognized linear park. The expansion will better connect the Indiana Avenue cultural district, connecting the front door of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, while creating a new connection to the Fall Creek Trail and White River Wapahani Trail.

“The expansion of the Cultural Trail includes 170,000 decorative pavers, 23 stormwater planters, 13 benches, nine bike racks, cultural interpretive panels, 8,950 perennials and shrubs, 78 trees, and a new traffic signal at the Paca Street, St Clair Street and Indiana Avenue intersection.”

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick will open on Thursday, June 20, with a ribbon cutting and community celebration events.

$28.5 million was raised for the estimated $30 million project.

Click here to learn more.