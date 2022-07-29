Local

New treats offered at the Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar

The special milkshake being offered at the American Dairy Association Indiana Dairy Bar at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The return of the Indiana State Fair also means Hoosiers can enjoy their favorite food from the American Dairy Association Indiana Dairy Bar!

This year, fairgoers can get a quick quesadilla served with Red Gold salsa.

For the ice cream fans, this year’s must-have milkshake is the mint cookie milkshake, served with crumbled Girl Scouts Thin Mint Cookies. A portion of every Mint Cookie Milkshake will benefit Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

Dairy Bar workers will also be scooping up ice cream in flavors like moose tracks, butter pecan, kryptonite, cookie dough, and New York cherry.

A favorite Dairy Bar feature for moms visiting the fair is also back this year: their youngsters’ sippy cups always are filled for free!

The Dairy Bar is located on Main Street opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

It’s open daily during the fair’s run, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Indiana State Fair opens Friday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.