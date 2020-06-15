New website supporting Indy black-owned businesses to try to bridge income inequality gap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new website called Indy Black Owned is supporting local black-owned businesses in efforts to bridge the gap of income inequality.

It’s a directory of businesses in Marion and surrounding counties free for visitors and business owners.

Co-founder Robin Jackson told News 8 the website was launched ahead of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

There are more than 150 black-owned businesses listed from restaurants, auto and cleaning services, grocery stores, salons and fitness facilities.

Indy Black Owned also has nonprofit organizations, events law firms and other businesses. It was created thanks to the help of donations. The website is up and running to educate people who want to be entrepreneurs and to enhance the economic status of the black community.

“Just to be able to uplift and illuminate the businesses that are in the city, but also the civil unrest that has been steady escalating over the years,” said Jackson. “It was just time, past time really for us to make a co-located place to stimulate and circulate the black dollar.”

Jackson also mentioned she is overjoyed with the number of black businesses around and hopes the website can spark collaboration among black business owners in the community.