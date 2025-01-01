Indy-area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families across central Indiana are ringing in the new year with some new additions!

Ascension St. Vincent – Kokomo

One family at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo ushered in 2025 with the arrival of their baby boy!

Angel Gael, the son of Jennifer Esparza and Luiz Guillermo, was born at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and is 19 1/2 inches long.

Mom and baby are both doing well.

Angel Gael was the first baby born in 2025 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. (Provided Photo/Ascension St. Vincent)

Riley Maternity Tower

Meet Milo Heidinger, the first baby born in 2025 at Riley Maternity Tower in Indianapolis.

Milo made his grand entrance at 2:08 a.m. on New Year’s Day and his big brother Avett and big sister Margot can’t wait to meet him!

Riley Maternity Tower says it welcomed six babies — including Milo — in the first 11 hours of 2025.

Milo Heidinger was the first baby born in 2025 at Riley Maternity Tower. (Provided Photo/Riley Hospital for Children)

Community North

The first New Year’s baby for Community Health Network in 2025 was born at 2:27 a.m. at Community Hospital North.

Lainey Goetz is the daughter of Bethany and Robert Goetz of Indianapolis. Lainey is the couple’s first baby. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Community Hospital North is on a 9-year streak of delivering the most babies in Indiana.

Lainey Goetz is Community Health Network’s first baby of 2025! (Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

Community East

Community Health Network’s second baby of 2025 arrived just 11 minutes after the first!

Hudson Dobbs was born at 2:38 a.m. on New Year’s Day. This sweet boy weighed 6 pounds, 10.7 ounces and is 19.5 inches long. Hudson’s mom is a nurse at Community Hospital East.

This is the second boy for Amanda and Justin Dobbs of Indianapolis. His big brother, Kaden, is excited to meet him!

Hudson Dobbs is Community Health Network’s second baby of 2025. (Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Oh, baby! Franciscan Health Indianapolis welcomed its first special delivery of 2025 at 9:06 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Tegveer Singh, the son of Navdeep Kaur and Amandeep Singh of Indianapolis, weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 20 inches long.

The hospital network says around 2,200 babies were born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis in 2024.

Tegveer Singh was the first baby born in 2025 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Franciscan Health)

Generation Next

Lainey Goetz, Hudson Dobbs, and other New Year’s babies are among the first members of a new generation: Generation Beta. Gen Beta starts in 2025 and will end around 2039. These are the children of younger Millennials and older Gen Z and many of them will live to see the 22nd century, experts say.