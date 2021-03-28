New York man dies in Carmel after tree hits him during Saturday storm

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 40-year-old man from New York died Saturday night after a tree fell and hit him during a storm in Carmel, the police department said Sunday.

Witnesses said Elias Smith was trying to escape the storm that night when a tree fell and hit him. Crews with the Carmel police and fire departments responded around 10:43 p.m. to the 11900 block of Westwood Drive, near 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway, police said.

First responders found Smith, who had sustained multiple injuries from the falling tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Tim Griffin with Carmel Fire Department said several other trees were down in the area.

News 8 has reached out to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency about the extent of injuries and damage from the Saturday storm, which brought strong winds and hail to the area from about 10-11:30 p.m.

Carmel city councilor Jeff Worrell shared photos of damage on the city’s east side.