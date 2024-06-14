New ‘zombie drug’ makes its way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warning about a new lethal drug here in central Indiana: It’s here.

It’s called the “zombie drug” because it leaves users in a zombie-like state, and it’s made out of a pet sedative or anesthesia called medetomidine. Illegal manufacturers are mixing it with illicit substances, such as fentanyl and heroin, because it’s cheaper to produce.

Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison issued a warning to the public that it’s only a matter of time until it the drug appears in his county. “When you start mixing these drugs together, it’s a fatal combination.”

Illegal medetomidine was recently found in syringes returned to the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

Unlike previous drugs like xylazine, medetomidine is more potent. Jellison says the illegal-drug manufacturers can produce the illicit substances inexpensively by cutting medetomidine with these other drugs.

The Indiana Department of Health says the drug gives users a stronger high, but also it slows the heart rate, causes hypothermia, muscle twitching, and shallow breathing. Initially, it can raise your blood pressure, and then it slows it down for a length of time.

“It’s not a drug that people take on purpose, it’s a drug that they’re ingesting, whether it’s through powder, pill, or an injection that’s mixed with other drugs,” Jellison said.

Should you suspect an overdose, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office recommends administering Narcan. That’s a brand name for a device that delivers naloxone, the opioid-overdose antidote often carried by first responders and caregivers for people with heroin addiction.

“Narcan may not be effective with the one drug (medetomidine), but it is effective with fentanyl and others,” Jellison said.

Jellison says one pill could kill.

“You’ve got to get some help or you’ll end up on the autopsy table,” Jellison said.