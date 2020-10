Newborn surrendered at Decatur Township baby box

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A newborn baby was surrendered at a baby box last week.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes say the newborn was placed in the baby box at the Decatur Township Fire Station.

Indiana law allows parents to turn in a child up to 30 days after birth to a hospital, fire station or law enforcement agency without prosecution. Baby boxes installed outside of hospitals or fire stations allow anonymity.

The Indiana Department of Child Services then facilitates an adoption.