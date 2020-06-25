Newfields reopens outdoor gardens to the public

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After three months of being closed, the Newfields Art Museum is opening its outdoor gardens to the public.

152 acres are open and ready for people to explore, including The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park and The Beer Garden as part of “Summer at Newfields” presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis.

“It’s been a lot of work since the moment that we closed,” Newfields communications coordinator Emily Sogard said. “We’ve been planning and looking forward to reopening, so from the signs you see to all of the routes we’ve taken it’s been all hands on deck.”

As a part of their new guidelines, people visiting the museum are asked to wear masks. You also have to sign up online before you show up. Sogard says it’s going to take some getting used to for people who aren’t used to worrying about social distance in places like The Beer Garden, which is a popular stop for Newfields fans.

“The only thing we’re asking is that you don’t sit and drink in the beer garden, but you take your drinks out into the garden and walk and wander and enjoy your drinks at a safe social distance,” Sogard said. “It’s going to be a safe and enjoyable Newfields experience for everybody in this new normal.”

As for the experience, Sogard says people have been enjoying themselves so far.

“I think everybody that comes to Newfields just loves art and nature and there’s no better place to enjoy it than here and having a beer in your hand, or a pretzel, or some lemonade just makes it that much better,” she said.

Click here for information on the Newfields re-opening.