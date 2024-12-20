What’s up with Newfields now that it has a new CEO?

(MIRROR INDY) — Newfields welcomed Le Monte G. Booker Sr. as its new CEO in October, a year after the abrupt departure of Colette Pierce Burnette. This week, Newfields invited news organizations, including Mirror Indy, to meet with Booker, who is the former CFO of the Field Museum.

Our arts and culture team, in partnership with Mirror Indy’s community journalism director Ariana Beedie, came up with questions that we felt represented many topics that matter to our families, neighborhood and creative communities.

Here are some personal things we learned about Booker: He grew up on the West and South side of Chicago and spent most of his career in the nonprofit sector. He and his wife visited Indianapolis often when their son, Le Monte Booker II, played football for Indiana State University. Booker likes to eat breakfast at Milktooth in Fountain Square and enjoys Robert Indiana’s “Love” sculpture.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

One concern that we hear often is about ticket prices at Newfields. When you were at the Field Museum, you raised admission prices, and so we want to know: Will Newfields ever be free again or will ticket prices go up?

Well, I’m finishing up my eighth week here and, of course, I’ll be having good conversations with our leadership and other constituents about pricing of our tickets. It’s a bit early to say what direction Newfields will go.

What I will say is this is an amazing institution. I think you can imagine that resources are needed in order for an institution like this to carry out its mission, and to also be an excellent place for visitors to come.

So we have to think … about what is the right balance between the need to assure that Newfields has the resources to deliver on its mission, but also to be sure that we are accessible and open to all members of our community.

Do you want to share how those decisions are made so that our audience can have a better understanding?

Well, you have to consider different aspects. One of them is: What is the impact that it will have not only on the institution, but on the community? Will there still be opportunities for a diverse audience to experience Newfields and what we have to offer?

And, what I will say is that we will always look for ways to ensure there is access for various audiences. There will always be programs for audiences who may find it more challenging to be able to afford a ticket here at the museum.

But of course, we have to think about things such as how the museum operates, what is before us. I think we’re all wrestling with things such as inflation, the cost of living, things of that nature.

But one primary aspect is: Will the ticket price represent a barrier to entry for diverse audiences? That is one of the thoughts we have to consider when we’re looking at the ticket pricing.

Before you came on, there were issues that hurt the trust between the museum and the community. Do you have plans or are you already in the process of doing something to repair trust with people?

Absolutely. As we look to make decisions, we want to make sure that we’re listening to how our decisions may impact the community in which we live.

As I go on my tour of learning more about Newfields, this is the process that I will engage with: How do we interact with the community and what does the community need from us? And, how can we partner with the community better to understand its needs?

An example is what just happened this past Friday and Sunday. Our “Sneaker Fest” invited local students to come and receive a free pair of footwear. It’s just one of many ways that we give young people an opportunity to experience this museum — sometimes for the very first time, sometimes after multiple times. We are looking for ways to reach out and make sure that we’re a part of how our community grows.

The next questions I have are about the museum’s art collection. I went to Herron School of Art and Design, and these are questions that I’ve heard from other artists. But first, I want to know if you have a favorite artwork in the museum.

Well, it’s early to say if there are any favorite artworks. I think the Robert Indiana “Love” sculpture that we brought in from the outside (is) very iconic. Our Clowes (Pavilion) and the Eiteljorg suite (the African and South Pacific Art collection) — there are so many treasures here.

What is something that the museum is doing for local artists right now?

At the start of my tenure here, we are inviting local artists in and having conversations. We are paying particular attention to the types of art that they are creating. And we want to make sure that we’re acquiring art by underrepresented groups.

And so our attention has been on making sure that … we’re embracing the talents of local artists and, again, of artists of underrepresented groups. And we’ll continue to do that during my tenure.

Indy has a rich culture of neighborhood art galleries. When people support those local galleries, they know that the money they spend there goes directly to our artists and communities. What is an incentive for people who want to support the arts to spend their money at Newfields?

Again, as I just mentioned, our goal is to make sure that we’re thinking much, much more about acquiring art from underrepresented groups. This institution, if we’re going to continue to be a strong citizen in our community, we have to continue to be worthy of the community’s support.

So, making sure that we embrace the work of local artists (and) embrace the needs of the local community is very important to Newfields.

The local creative community expressed disappointment and anger about the fourth floor being turned into “The Lume.” The rearrangement of contemporary art into the other wings didn’t seem to address these feelings. Are there plans to create a space where contemporary art is prioritized?

We certainly have a responsibility to maintain the treasures that are here. But we have to think about how we change as an institution to embrace new audiences. “The Lume” is really a movement towards new types of technologies, digital art, that’s used to display art. And I think that every institution has to be willing to innovate, to see if these options will work.

We must be willing to try new things. And under my leadership, we will continue to try different possibilities.

Do you feel that museums — not just Newfields — are having to question or find a balance between being an education institution and then also embracing an entertainment quality to bring in new audiences?

Well, I think that there has to be a balance. You know, you cannot lose sight of the mission of why we exist, why we are here to begin with. Museums operate in an environment where there are many competing options and opportunities for the visitor. However, we have to stay true to what our mission is.

And so, from our standpoint, it’s not possible to be “or” – we have to be a bit of both.

Were you familiar with the museum’s controversies when you were hired as a CEO?

Yes, I was. I conducted a great deal of research before coming to Newfields. And what I will say is that I am very satisfied with the direction that it is moving in, to address some of the concerns raised by the community. Every institution has a way to go before it can reach its full potential.

In recent years, non-white staff at Newfields have talked about discrimination against them and a hostile work environment. What steps do you want to take to repair the office culture?

Well, obviously, we believe that our team members are essential to the success of Newfields and our ability to fulfill our mission. One of the first things I have done is to meet with all of our departments and our staff. I only have one more department left to go.

Our employees are so important in everything that we do. Their experience is very important to me. And it is a privilege to have them working here — staff of all backgrounds, colors, races, sexes.

I appreciate your answering these questions, knowing that you have just started your work here. In 2021, Newfields released an action plan that included organization-wide DEI training. DEI training is being challenged nationally right now. Does Newfields plan to continue this training, and if so, how?

We are continuing this training. We recognize that certain national priorities may come and go, but what we believe is that Newfields values — what we hold to be a priority — must continue. So we are continuing with the promises that we made around DEI, including training.

What are some things you’re excited to do next year?

(Laughs.) I am having a wonderful time learning about this storied institution. It really is amazing — from my experience with our exhibitions and our events such as Harvest and Winterlights.

So I’m excited about learning as much as I possibly can. Learning about our volunteers, donors, community leaders, cultural arts leaders. It’s exciting to learn about what makes this institution what it is.

But more than anything, I am excited about the opportunities that we have to increase and grow our impact.

How do you feel so far about your experiences meeting with the community?

I feel very positive about it. A week ago, I had several meet-and-greet events, but one that was especially telling was an event I had a week ago with our members – some of whom have been with us for 30, 40 years. I was so heartened by, when I looked over the audience, the unbelievable diversity.

I saw the range of ages, the different sexes, the different races, sexual orientations. What it’s telling me is that Newfields is absolutely on the right path. We’re moving in the right direction.