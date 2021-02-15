Newfields leader resigns after job listing about ‘traditional, core, white audience’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Newfields’ president has resigned after a controversial job listing that explained one of the job duties as “maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

The boards of trustees and governors for the Indianapolis nature and arts museum said in an announcement that it accepted the resignation of Charles Venable on Wednesday morning.

Letter from Newfields board of trustees and board of governors

“We are sorry. We have made mistakes. We have let you down. “We are ashamed of Newfields’ leadership and of ourselves. We have ignored, excluded, and disappointed members of our community and staff. We pledge to do better. “For those expressing outrage and frustration—we are listening. We are taking action immediately in the following ways: “This morning, we accepted Dr. Charles Venable’s resignation as President of Newfields. We thank him for his service and agree that his resignation is necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves. Chief Financial Officer Jerry Wise will serve as the Interim President of Newfields. “We will engage an independent committee to conduct a thorough review of Newfields’ leadership, culture and our own Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, with the goal of inclusively representing our community and its full diversity. “We will review and expand the current admission policy to include additional free or reduced-fee days to increase access to Newfields and ensure that Newfields is accessible to all members of our community. “We will form a city-wide community advisory committee consisting of artists, activists and members of communities of color whose primary function is to hold leadership accountable to these goals. “We will expand curatorial representations of exhibitions and programming of/for/by Black, Latino/a/x, Indigenous, Women, People with Disabilities, LGBTQIA, and other marginalized identities. “Our Boards, Newfields full staff, and volunteers will participate in ongoing anti-racist training using a developmental approach and assessment. “As we guide the organization through this crucial process, we will listen to and partner with members of the community. Newfields is yours and we pledge to make the necessary changes to ensure we can regain your trust and respect. We commit to being held accountable, as we hold the institution accountable, to ensure that Newfields is diverse, equitable, accessible and inclusive. “In the next 30 days, we will publicly share a detailed action plan, with specific deadlines, for each of the commitments made above. “Sincerely, “The Newfields Board of Trustees and Board of Governors”

This is breaking news. Below is coverage from Feb. 16, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A petition published Sunday is calling for the immediate removal of a member of Newfields leadership after the museum was criticized Saturday for a job listing that explained one of the job duties as “maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

The job description for director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, which had been posted sometime in January, was changed between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the listing online, to remove the word “white.”

Among the demands on the petition aimed at Newfields are the immediate removal of director and CEO Charles Venable, changes to the museum board to represent the makeup of the nearby community, a change to the fee structure, changes to curatorial representation and anti-racist training for staff.

The petitioners are also asking Lilly Endowment and other groups that provide funding to the museum to hold pending or future funding until changes are made and for the city of Indianapolis to hold funding from Arts Council grants until a third-party audit is done.

The petition also demands that the city to form a Community Accountability Board for the museum and a citywide “Equity Clause” to hold accountable any organization that gets city funding.

More than 1,000 people had signed the online petition by Monday night, including a number of former employees of Newfields, as well as local artists and supporters of local art.