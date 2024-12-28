‘Melting into the Moment’ Newfields is hosting their second annual NYE party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Surrealist dreamscapes awaits you in the new year for Newfields’ soiree.

This year is the second annual Midnight New Year’s Eve party at Newfields. The theme is “Melt into the Moment” inspired from Salvador Dalí’s imagination.

“I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than partying around beautiful works of art,” Jonathan Berger, vice president of marketing and affairs, said.

The 21 and over event expects you to dress to the nines to celebrate the new year.

“Salvador Dalí is know for the surrealism dreamscape, so we encourage people to pull out the stops and be as flamboyant as they want to be,” Berger said.

This years party will feature an open bar with cocktails and mocktails.

“We have a menu full of very curated by our culinary arts team food items.” Berger said.

The party will get going by The Rhythm Rockets from Chicago.

The NYE party also includes all four floors of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, admission to Winterlights presented by Bank of America, and also THE LUME Indianapolis featuring “Dalí Alive” with a private bar.

“It’s our entire museum, so we have 669 thousand square feet of space here, there’s 30 thousand square feet of projection space up here,” Berger said.

