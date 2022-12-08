Local

Newfields Museum’s ‘Las Posadas’ at Winterlights puts spotlight on Latinos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members are putting a unique spotlight on Latino and Hispanic communities. They are doing it through the arts in a very colorful way for the holidays.

The Newfields Museum is currently home to a bright, big, and colorful piñata that is new to Indianapolis.

According to the museum, the piñata is more than just a structure. It’s part of the museum’s Winterlights presented by Bank of America event that will be going on until Jan. 8.

It’ll also be a special part of “Las Posadas” at Winterlights event, which focuses on “Las Posadas”, a nine-day celebration commonly observed in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

“Las Posadas” recognizes Mary’s journey to find shelter during Jesus’s birth.

According to the museum, the piñata is a traditional symbol of “Las Posadas”, a Latin American seasonal celebration. Event organizers say it’s created by Monterrey, Mexico-based art collective, Happy Rebels.

“Las Posadas” at Winterlights event will happen on Dec.15 from 5-11 p.m.

The piñata is in Indianapolis thanks to a special partnership between Newfields and Arte Mexicano en Indiana.

“Having a little piece of our country that feel of being still connected is wonderful that is why we are very grateful that Newfields and Arte Mexicano en Indiana are exploring and giving this opportunity to all the citizens here in Indianapolis and also still connecting with the roots and backgrounds that we have from Mexico,” Patricia Altamirano, a board member of Arte Mexicano en Indiana, said.

“We have seen little representation of the Hispanic and Latino community in all of our holiday celebrations, so Newfields is so excited to bring something new to the table this year,” the community engagement liaison for Newfields, Julianne Miller, said.

“Las Posadas” at Winterlights will include musical performances by Voces de Global Preparatory Academy, Mexican hot chocolate, and delicious churros.

Tickets can be purchased online here.