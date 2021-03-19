Local

Newfields releases 30-day action plan after ‘white audience’ job posting

Newfields. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Jess Vermeulen
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Newfields’ Board of Trustees on Friday announced its action plan aimed at the institution becoming empathetic, multicultural and anti-racist.

The plan was initiated after a job description in a listing for director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art explained one of the job duties as “maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

The museum’s former president, Charles Venable, resigned in February after dozens of Newfields staff called for his removal.

Newfields’ leadership developed the action plan after listening to staff, volunteers, docents, community members, and local artists, according to a release sent to News 8.

The plan includes:

  • A $20-million endowment dedicated to the works of marginalized artists
  • More diversity on the Board of Trustees
  • Organization-wide diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) training
  • New programming series
  • Community partnerships
  • Free membership offerings

The board said its key priority is “advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and access.” The action plan will continue to be developed as “new areas for action are identified by the community and Newfields’ staff and leadership,” according to the board.

Newfields is an 152-acre campus on the White River in Indianapolis that includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park and the Lilly House, as well as an historic garden and properties Columbus, Indiana.

