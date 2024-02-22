Newfields searching for new president and CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Newfields Board of Trustees announced Thursday a search committee of seven Trustee members who will begin the recruiting process that will lead to hiring a new president and CEO of Newfields.

The search committee has engaged Koya Partners, a Diversified Search Group company, and the nation’s premier search firm dedicated to mission-driven leadership. The board of trustees have outlined a timeline with a goal to fill the president and CEO role by the end of 2024.

The search committee is comprised of seven community members who also serve on the Board of Trustees. This committee will guide the interview and selection process. The search committee members include the following:

Anne Sellers, Search Committee Chair; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees – Entrepreneur

Darrianne Christian, Chair, Board of Trustees – Community Volunteer

Michael Kubacki, Newfields Interim President & CEO – Community Volunteer

Alan Mills, Member, Board of Trustees – Retired Partner, Barnes & Thornburg, LLC

Kathi Postlethwait, Member, Board of Trustees – Philanthropist and Community Leader

Ian Rupert, Member, Board of Trustees – Managing Partner, RSLP Ventures

Doug Singleton, Member, Board of Trustees; Chair, Board of Governors – Principal, Singleton Companies

“The board is so grateful for the tremendous staff, our dedicated volunteers and the leadership team for guiding Newfields over the past few months,” said Anne Sellers, Search Committee Chair. “As we embark on the search for a new president & CEO, it is essential that we prioritize finding a visionary leader who not only possesses the necessary expertise and experience but also embodies our organization’s values and commitment to excellence. Newfields is a part of the fabric of our community, and we are dedicated to selecting the highest quality candidate who will inspire and guide us toward continued growth and success in fulfilling our mission.”

According to a news release, a diverse slate of candidates will be vetted and developed by Koya Partners prior to the search committee and Koya Partners jointly assessing those candidates and conducting interviews prior to selection and final approval by the board of trustees.

Learn more about the search for Newfields’ new president & CEO www.discovernewfields.org/president-ceo. The position profile will be available in the coming weeks, and all inquiries related to the search can be sent directly to the Koya team at newfieldsceo@koyapartners.com.

