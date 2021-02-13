Newfields: ‘We deeply regret’ job description that cited ‘traditional, core, white art audience’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Newfields apologized Saturday for a job description in a listing for director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art that explained one of the job duties as “maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

Newfields is an 152-acre campus on the White River in Indianapolis that includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park and the Lilly House, as well as an historic garden and properties Columbus, Indiana.

The job description, which had been posted sometime in January, was changed between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the listing online, to remove the word “white” from the wording of this entry under the “exhibitions, collections and programs” section of the job duties:

“Maximize unique programmatic opportunities, working closely with the curatorial, education and public programs divisions to animate the permanent collection galleries in innovative ways that attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience; work in concert with the Director of The Garden and Park to ensure the creation and coordination of engaging art and nature programing in the Museum, Garden and Park.”

Newfields’ full statement on Saturday said they regretted that the “wording was divisive rather than inclusive” and that their intention was “to build an institution that is truly inclusive”:

“Our audience – and most museums’ audiences – have historically been, and currently are, too homogeneous, and we are committed to changing that and intentionally diversifying our audiences. We deeply regret that in our job description, in our attempt to focus on building and diversifying our core audience, our wording was divisive rather than inclusive. Our intention is to continue to build an institution that is truly inclusive. It will be our challenge for years to come to continue building our diversity, equity and inclusion in our hiring, programs, artwork, exhibitions and more, and we are committed to doing so.” Newfields

The Arts Council of Indianapolis on Saturday said it was disappointed and concerned about the original job description, which “served to undermine” the museum’s “stated value of inclusivity,” saying the situation was a reminder that there is much work to do in the arts and culture sector to “make progress in racial equity and inclusion”: