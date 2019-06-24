Newly-named IPS superintendent talks job, goals for first year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools has a new superintendent, but she’s already been on the job.

The school system on Friday named Aleesia Johnson to the superintendent’s post. She’s been acting superintendent for the past six months or so.

Aleessia Johnson and Michael O’Connor, the president of the IPS board of commissioners, stopped by Daybreak Monday.

Johnson talked about her new position and what she hopes to accomplish in her first year as the superintendent of IPS.

