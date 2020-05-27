News 8 anchor Brooke Martin gives birth to baby girl

News 8 anchor Brooke Martin gave birth the morning of May 27, 2020, to Marlowe Laine. (Photo Provided/Brooke Martin/Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 anchor Brooke Martin gave birth Wednesday morning to Marlowe Laine.

She made the formal announcement on her Facebook page. It read: “Hi world!

“Meet Marlowe Laine.

“Born at 8:06am May 27

“6 pounds 15 ounces

“19.5 inches”

Mother and daughter are doing fine. Martin and her husband also have a young son.

Martin had scheduled a caesarean section for Marlowe’s birth. Her maternity leave from News 8 began Friday. Before she left, she told viewers on “All Indiana” on Thursday, “The last few weeks are crazy. I feel like this whole journey has taken so long. I feel like I have been pregnant forever. I kind of have, for the past three years.”

She also thanked people who’d shared prayers and kind wishes. “We felt them all!” she said Wednesday on Facebook.