News 8 wins Emmy awards for coverage of downtown riots, sports, weekend news

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 took home some hardware at Saturday’s regional Emmy Awards ceremony.

News 8 took home three Emmy awards for its coverage of the downtown Indianapolis riots in spring 2020. The awards were for the breaking news and team coverage categories, plus the continuing coverage category. News Director Al Carl also won an individual Emmy for his reporting during the riots on May 30-31, 2020.

The news team also won an Emmy for its “Coronavirus Sports Roundtable” special on May 12, 2020. Representatives of teams, players, organizations and the city government discussed the impact of lost games and revenue.

In the category of Weekend News-Larger Markets, News 8 at 10 received the Emmy.

The sports department won the sportscast category for “The Zone,” the show with an abundance of Friday night high school football and basketball. The show makes its return this fall.

The awards came from a contest of the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.