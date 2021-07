Local

News 8’s Sierra Hignite, husband announce pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV family is growing once again.

News 8 reporter Sierra Hignite on social media Saturday announced that she and her husband are expecting a bundle of joy!

In her post, Hignite says she and her husband are adding “one more” to their crew in January.

mom + dad 👼🏻🍼



adding one more to our crew in January. pic.twitter.com/idAWBWOiOh — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) July 3, 2021

“I filled up my water bottle at work one time and now we are adding one more to our crew in January,” Hignite said on Facebook.

Congrats, Sierra!