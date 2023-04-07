Next phase of Purple Line construction on 38th Street begins Monday

An improved bus station is planned along East 38th Street outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds as part of the planned Purple Line rapid bus transit. (Photo Provided/IndyGo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction on the IndyGo Purple Line will hit another milestone early next week when construction begins on another stretch of 38th Street.

A new 130-day closure along 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland Avenue is set to begin Monday. During this time, crews will make improvements to drainage and the roadway.

The previous major closure along 38th Street between Keystone Avenue and Emerson Avenues will reopen to two-way traffic on Monday or early next week, IndyGo says.

Construction impact

One eastbound lane of 38th Street will remain open.

All westbound lanes of 38th Street will be closed between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues.

IndyGo Route 39 westbound will detour around the closure with some temporary stops in place.

Drivers headed west can detour around the closure using Shadeland Avenue, 46th Street, and Emerson Avenue.

The Purple Line is scheduled to open for service in late 2024. The line will run 15 miles, connecting downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.

For more information about the Purple Line and its construction impacts, visit IndyGo’s website.

A map showing the detour route for westbound 38th Street once IndyGo Purple Line construction begins on April 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/IndyGo)

A map showing the detour route for IndyGo Bus Route 39 when Purple Line construction enters a new phase on April 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/IndyGo)