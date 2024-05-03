Nicki Wert named March Husky Hero

Hamilton Heights Elementary School Counselor Nikki Wet was selected as the Husky Hero for the month of March. (From left) Tricia Rudy (HHES Counselor), Ken Watson (HHES Assistant Principal), Kim Wert, Craig Bowen (F.C. Tucker), baby Laken Bowen, and Melissa Martin (HHEF President/HHSC Technology Integration). (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — Nikki Wert, a counselor at Hamilton Heights Elementary School (HHES), has been named the Husky Hero for the month of March.

Wert plays a vital role as an educator, skill-builder, confidant, and resource to help students grow and thrive. She is accessible, engaged, and makes a positive impact for students, their families, and staff every day.

“Being nominated and named as Husky Hero is a HUGE honor, and I am humbled by this nomination and award,” Wert said. “I consider myself very lucky to work with incredible individuals who all love kids and dedicate their lives to them. To be nominated and selected feels very special to me.”

“Nikki has been running a social skills group every morning with some of the kindergarten students that are struggling to regulate in the classroom,” HHES Principal Julie Griffey said. “Nikki provides a soft start by working with this small group the first hour of the day. Nikki reinforces the skills these students need to be safe in the classroom.”

Griffey continued, “Nikki, who also serves on our Little Husky PTO, jumps right in and is always willing to do what is best for kids. This week, for example, she worked with the fourth-grade team in giving ILEARN make up tests to students who were absent. Nikki is everywhere helping anyone she can. Thank you, Nikki for making HHES a better place!”

HHES Nurse Tasha Smith said, “Nikki goes above and beyond to support our students AND staff on a daily basis. She frequently checks on staff members such as the nurses and secretarial staff to offer help. Nikki is selfless, compassionate and a leader. She genuinely cares about our students and coworkers. She’s the definition of a Husky Hero.”

Wert said she founder her calling in being a school counselor.

“Growing up I always knew I wanted to work in a school, I just didn’t understand what role I wanted to fill,” Wert explained. “Being a school counselor is definitely the role I was meant to fill. As a counselor in the elementary school, I get to watch as children’s love of learning grows. I feel like I have a front row seat to watch the next generation grow and learn. Every day I get to work with future teachers, mechanics, engineers, chefs, scientists, entrepreneurs, the future problem solvers, they are what motivate me each day. I also am fortunate enough to work with incredible teachers and staff who inspire me to be better, to find new ways to do things and grow in my role of supporting kids.”

Wert added, “This award is a humble reminder that we are doing important things in our community. I would not have been able to make an impact on others without the support of the team I get to serve with every day. Going forward, I hope that I can continue to inspire and invest in the lives of the kids in our community, support the teachers I get to work with, and recognize other individuals who are making lasting impacts on our community.”

Do you know a Husky Hero? Nomination forms and information about this special recognition program for Hamilton Heights employees are available at bit.ly/hhschuskyhero. The Husky Hero Recognition program is made possible through the Hamilton Heights Educational Foundation in partnership with Craig and Amber Bowen (F.C. Tucker). #hhedfoundation