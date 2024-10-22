Eskenazi Health, WGU Indiana staff to pack appreciation kits for night nurses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When you set your clocks back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, to get an extra hour of sleep, night nurses will have an extra hour of work.

In appreciation of staff working those shifts, Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital is hosting a night shift nurse appreciation kit packing party on Tuesday.

Eskenazi Health employees and staff from Western Governors University (WGU) Indiana plan to pack more than 250 appreciation kits on Tuesday. Each kit will contain enough items to serve 10 nurses.

Staff are packing the kits in the visitor lot of Eskenazi Health on Tuesday from 5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The kits will be delivered to the nurses at Eskenazi and more than 25 other hospitals and healthcare facilities, ahead of the switch back to standard time.

