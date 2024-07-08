Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Nighttime closures set to begin on I-65 between Edinburgh and Franklin

A "road closed" sign. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Nighttime closures are expected to occur on I-65 between Edinburgh and Franklin for construction starting Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to reduce southbound I-65 to one lane between Franklin (Exit 90) and Edinburgh (Exit 80) on or after Monday to begin nighttime milling and paving operations, a release said.

  • Construction will begin in the southbound driving lane at Exit 90 in Franklin and continue to Exit 80 near Edinburgh.
  • After southbound driving lane work is complete crews will reduce northbound I-65 to one lane to begin nighttime work on the northbound I-65 driving lane.
  • Following the completion of work on both the northbound and southbound driving lanes, crews will transition to start work on the left lanes of I-65, beginning with southbound work and finishing with northbound work.

Closures will start from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are expected to take up to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting, according to INDOT.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man arrested after argument over...
Indiana News /
Ivy Tech and UIndy partner...
Local News /
Juveniles arrested after police seize...
Local News /
IMPD encourages young athletes to...
Local News /
Martinsville man arrested by state...
Crime Watch 8 /
Big Bounce America tour comes...
Local News /
What is the hardest town...
Indiana News /
Indy armed drug dealer sentenced...
Crime Watch 8 /