Nighttime closures set to begin on I-65 between Edinburgh and Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Nighttime closures are expected to occur on I-65 between Edinburgh and Franklin for construction starting Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to reduce southbound I-65 to one lane between Franklin (Exit 90) and Edinburgh (Exit 80) on or after Monday to begin nighttime milling and paving operations, a release said.

Construction will begin in the southbound driving lane at Exit 90 in Franklin and continue to Exit 80 near Edinburgh.

After southbound driving lane work is complete crews will reduce northbound I-65 to one lane to begin nighttime work on the northbound I-65 driving lane.

Following the completion of work on both the northbound and southbound driving lanes, crews will transition to start work on the left lanes of I-65, beginning with southbound work and finishing with northbound work.

Closures will start from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are expected to take up to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting, according to INDOT.