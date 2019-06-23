N.I.T.E. Riders say bicycle safety among top concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The streets of downtown Indianapolis were lit Saturday night.

More than 2,000 bicyclists — some with lightbulbs on their helmets, many with flashing LED lights around their wheels — participated in the 26th annual N.I.T.E Ride event.

The 20-mile route took bicyclists through downtown and past local sights including the Children’s Museum, Butler University and Newfields.

“Downtown Indianapolis is very bike friendly,” said Jonathan Clahan, the event director. “N.I.T.E. stands for ‘Navigating Indianapolis This Evening’ and where better to start the N.I.T.E. Ride than in the heart of the city?”

The two-wheeled tour of the Circle City attracts participants from across the nation and actually commences well ahead of nightfall, he added.

Larry Reynolds, a local bicyclist who said he rode approximately 5,000 miles a year, participated in the event's morning ride, dinner ride and nighttime ride.

"I just like bike riding!" he told News 8. "I've been doing it since I was a little guy."

Kathy Gaithur, a returning N.I.T.E. Rider from Daviess County, said she was riding in memory of a friend, Mike Thurston.

"We were actually on a ride with him when he was killed," she said. "We think about him through the whole ride."

Event organizers urged bicyclists to prioritize safety by using reflective gear and clothing.

Creative uses of reflective and flashing bicycle gear will be eligible for the annual L.I.T.E. Up Your Bike contest.

Voting starts Tuesday, June 25 and ends Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced Monday, July 8.