No curfew Wednesday, curfew for Friday and Saturday expected in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County residents will not be under a curfew order Wednesday night and likely not Thursday evening.

However, that is likely to change for the weekend. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett the change for the weekend is due to the much larger demonstrations that are planned for the weekend.

Hogsett announced his intended plan Wednesday afternoon.

After a difficult weekend, Indianapolis has experienced three days of peaceful protest that has powerfully contributed to a national conversation on our criminal justice system. To the men and women of IMPD: thank you for protecting first amendment rights, under difficult conditions, as our community wrestles with necessary change. And to those who have chosen the path of nonviolent protest—we see you, we hear you, and we will work with you over the coming days, weeks, and months. For the safety of what we believe will be much larger demonstrations this weekend, and given the violence and property damage we experienced this past weekend, we intend to reinstate the curfew order for Friday and Saturday. I do not make this decision lightly, but it is my belief it will better allow our city to preserve this promising peace.”

The change for Wednesday evening comes after three straight days of curfew orders in Marion County.