No fines so far despite reports of people not wearing masks in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So far, Marion County health officials have received complaints about people not following the local mask mandate, but no fines have been issued.

Curt Brantingham, media/public information coordinator for the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County and the Marion County Public Health Department, provided the information Thursday after a request for information from News 8.

Brantingham said he did not know how many complaints the health department has received.

“The focus is mainly on businesses and ensuring that visitors and customers are wearing a face covering per the Public Health Order. The goal is to educate businesses and how they can encourage patrons to comply with the order, including the use of signage, before any enforcement measures are considered,” he said in a email to News 8.

The health department is looking into the complaints it’s received.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the public health department, announced the mask mandate on July 2. It began a week ago. The officials cited the number of positive coronavirus cases and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Marion County.

The mandate says:

Residents are required to wear face masks when in public indoor spaces.

Residents are required to wear face masks when in public outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible.

Overnight camps will remain closed.

Indoor visiting for nursing homes is prohibited.

Any event with an anticipated attendance over 1,000 must submit a plan for approval to the Marion County Public Health Department.

The requirement does not apply to people who:

This requirement does not apply to individuals who:

Are 2 years old or younger.

Are unable to wear a face covering for a physical, medical, or health-related reason, including those who are hearing or speaking impaired and for whom a face covering is an obstacle to communication.

Are in a hospital or other healthcare facility in circumstances where wearing a face covering would be an impediment to receiving proper care.

Are homeless.

Are alone in a room in a public building or are traveling in their vehicle.

Have a job for which wearing a mask presents a safety risk.

Are incarcerated.

Are seated at a restaurant, bar, or other establishment that serves food and/or drink, while they are eating or drinking; however, individuals must wear face coverings in restaurants or bars in all other situations.

Are engaged in outdoor physical exercise, including running, jogging, walking, bicycling, or swimming if in groups of fewer than 25, or indoor exercise that is incompatible with wearing a face covering.

Are experiencing a bona fide emergency situation in which they lack the time or means to put on a face covering.

The officials created a flyer to explain the mandate.

The county is offering free face coverings to county residents. They are available by applying online.

Several major retailers have announced mask mandates for shoppers and employees in recent days.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.