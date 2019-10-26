No injuries after Columbus house fire

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(Provided Photo/Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS (WISH) — A Columbus home sustained serious damage after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

Columbus Fire Department crews were called to a home in the 20 block of South Hinman Street on reports of a house fire just before 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the home, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and ventilate the roof to reduce the heavy smoke and high heat inside the two-story home.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Damages to the home are estimated at $55,000. The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: