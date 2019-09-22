No injuries after fire destroys Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis home was destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

Indianapolis and Greenwood firefighters were called to the home in the 6600 block of Locust Grove Drive just before 9 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a 28-year-old man was in the home with his daughter and watching television when the kitchen lights suddenly went out.

Shortly after that the homeowner noticed heavy smoke coming from a loft area inside. He and his daughter safely evacuated and firefighters arrived on scene.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but the fire caused significant damage to the home. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.