INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A flatbed semi carrying lumber flipped on I-465, leading to a ramp closure at I-65 on the city's south side.

Indiana State Police the crash involved five vehicles.

One person went to the hospital with complains of minor injuries.

The ramp to I-65 northbound is closed. The southbound lanes of I-65 are still open.