No injuries after semi loaded with potatoes overturns on I-65

(WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A semi loaded with potatoes overturned on northbound I-65 Sunday morning, causing a traffic jam.

Emergency crews responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a semi overturned on I-65.

According to the Indiana State Police dispatch center, the semi was loaded with potatoes. Photos from the scene of the crash show a large amount of potatoes spilled onto the shoulder of the highway near Virginia Avenue at mile marker 110.

The crash also caused the semi to leak 150 gallons of fuel and a hazmat crew was called in to assist.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, however authorities said it could be weather-related.

The driver of the semi seemed shaken up at the scene but was not injured in the crash, police said.

Authorities are in the process of shutting I-65 down in the area while they work to clean up the spill.